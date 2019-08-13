Armstrong Research Vessel Delivered to University of Alaska Fairbanks

Photo: Maddie Hunt

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-13 22:01:20

The 40’ x 13’ research vessel Nanuq recently entered service for the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences. In a competitive solicitation process last year, the University selected Armstrong Marine’s proposal to design and build the vessel.

Nanuq is customized for research and teaching operations. The monohull features 28 – 32 knot cruise speed, hydraulic A-frame, overnight accommodations for five, full-service galley, head, Northern Lights 5kW diesel generator, and a Garmin/NMEA electronics package supplemented with a Furuno SC70 satellite compass.

After Nanuq’s maiden 11-day voyage in and around Prince William Sound, Captain Brian Mullaly commented, “the boat performed beyond the scientists’ expectations. Our work had us out in the Gulf of Alaska, but when weather shifted, we were able to travel with ease and quickness to the Sound. The boat handled well in rough conditions.”

Nanuq is powered by twin Volvo D6 330hp diesel inboards paired with Aquamatic outdrives and Volvo hydraulic power steering. An aft deck second station and Side Power 8” electric bow thruster with joystick controls ensure superior maneuverability during research operations. 400-gallon fuel capacity provides crucial range in remote Alaskan waters.

Exterior customizations are well-suited for the deployment and retrieval of fishing and oceanographic sampling gear. The aft deck offers ample space for research teams and equipment, with the full-width outdrive guard doubling as a work platform. Nanuq’s open transom with rounded edge prevents damage when hauling gear over the stern. A davit with Kinematics pinch hauler, stowable dive ladder, gunwale tie-down rails, and an 8’ x 8’ grid of deck tie-downs lend further versatility.

Inside the heated full-width cabin, three shock-mitigating Bentley’s seats accommodate captain and crew. A dinette/chart table, with storage below, provides additional seating and converts to a bunk. The galley includes a sink, microwave/convection oven, Norcold refrigerator, and So-Low freezer. Liftout hatches in the floor and a wet locker with internal dehumidifier provide additional storage access.

The cuddy cabin features four sleeping bunks, storage lockers, and a Lewmar egress hatch. The head, featuring portlight and sink/vanity with pull-out shower handle, is also located in the cuddy cabin. “Living aboard was quite comfortable. With a stocked galley, we were able to brew coffee, cook meals, and even enjoy ice cream from the freezer. Nanuq will be a great tool for the work of the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences,” Captain Mullaly remarked.

