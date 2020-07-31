Armstrong Marine USA Delivers New Recreational Catamaran

By The Maritime Executive 07-30-2020 11:38:23

Port Angeles, WA – The Mary James, a 35’ x 13’ planing catamaran with full width superstructure, was recently delivered after successful sea trials in late May. Designed and built by Armstrong Marine USA, the 3513-CTC is part of Armstrong’s growing portfolio of custom built recreational catamarans.



Twin Yamaha 425hp outboards paired with Helm Master electronic steering power The Mary James. Twin 200-gallon fuel tanks maximize range, navigated with a comprehensive Garmin/NMEA electronics package. A Northern Lights 5kW generator provides power on overnight excursions.



Well suited for fishing, The Mary James sports an extended T-transom, fish cleaning station with gut chute, and two fish lockers with macerators. Additional customizations include Scotty downriggers, 16 aluminum rod holders, and a My-T-Hauler pot puller. A davit eases launch and rooftop loading of the tender.



The Webasto heated cabin sleeps six with two cuddy staterooms and a convertible dinette. Llebroc helm and co-pilot seats feature shock mitigating pedestals for rough Northwest waters. The head includes a hot water shower, and the galley is well-equipped with a Force 10 ceramic cooktop, Norcold fridge/freezer, and bar sink.



Perry Knudson, Armstrong Marine’s Managing Director, said, “This 3513-CTC is an exciting blend of new features with exceptional hull performance. We have delivered a high level of comfort in a vessel that is designed for serious anglers and adventurers alike.”



