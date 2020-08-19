Armstrong Marine Completes New RHIB Tour Boat

By The Maritime Executive 08-19-2020 04:36:35

Port Angeles, WA – Armstrong Marine USA Inc. launched the 11.3m x 4.2m Naiad RHIB, Bay Voyager II, in late July. Successful builder sea trials in Port Angeles indicate a cruise speed of 25 knots.



The 28 passenger + 2 crew USCG Subchapter T vessel features Naiad’s heavy-duty fendering system and a full width aft canopy. The semi-open cabin and thoughtful design provide passengers with unobstructed views throughout the vessel, making it ideal for tour operations in a variety of settings.



Twin Yamaha 300hp outboards and 265-gallon fuel capacity ensure sufficient range for every adventure. Electronics include a Raymarine navigation package, Fusion stereo, and wireless PA system. For passenger comfort and convenience, a head compartment is incorporated beneath the console.



Trevor O’Brien, Armstrong Marine’s Engineering Manager, said, “It was a pleasure partnering with Naiad’s engineering team again – their deep V hulls with progressive deadrise deliver exceptional performance, allowing operators to maintain higher speeds in comfort through rough conditions.”



Armstrong Marine USA creates safe, well-built aluminum vessels that do their job while inspiring total confidence with boat owners, operators, and passengers. Learn more at www.armstrongmarine.com.

