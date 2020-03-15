Armstrong Marine Builds New Liberty National Golf Club Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2020 10:32:45

The 46’ x 15’ planing catamaran, dubbed Liberty National I, is currently under construction at Armstrong Marine USA’s Port Angeles, Washington facility. Completion is slated for this spring. Liberty National Golf Club selected the Armstrong Marine USA design last year. The vessel will transport passengers between North Cove Marina in New York and the private club’s dock in New Jersey.

With a USCG COI for 30 passengers + 2 crew, Liberty National I will accommodate the club’s robust membership. The vessel features twin Yamaha 425hp outboards, an aft second station, full-width walk through cabin, galley, head, Northern Lights 12kW generator, and Garmin/Furuno navigation equipment. Amenities inside the climate-controlled cabin include flip-down golf bag storage, comfortable wrap-around bench seating, and an entertainment electronics package. A bold vinyl wrap and Lumishore underwater lighting ensure a striking appearance on the water.

Armstrong Marine USA Sales & Marketing Director Charlie Crane commented on the project: “Working with Captain Ken Kreisler and General Manager Lee Smith has been a pleasure. They did their research and came to us to design a well-appointed catamaran water taxi. We were also pleased to collaborate with designer Teresa Francis to select high quality fit and finish options that will set Liberty National I apart.”





