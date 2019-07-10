Armstrong Delivers Landing Craft to Native Chenega Community

Photo: Maddie Hunt

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-10 21:53:37

The 46’ x 15’ high-tunnel catamaran OMC was recently delivered to Alaska after successful launch and sea trials in Port Angeles Harbor. Last fall, the Chenega Future corporation selected Armstrong Marine to design and build the vessel for the tribe’s use. OMC features seating for 15, a bunk room for 4, full head with walk-in shower, and full-service galley.

OMC immediately entered service upon arrival in Alaska’s Prince William Sound region in early June. Chenega Future Executive Director Lloyd Kompkoff commented, “The vessel far exceeds our expectations and handles very well in the 4 to 5-foot seas here. We get a lot of dock talk every day about how nice the boat looks – we’re very pleased with Armstrong’s finish work.” The utility landing craft is customized to maximize adaptability for a variety of workboat operations. “The team at Armstrong was open to our ideas, and changes were fast and complete,” Mr. Kompkoff added.

As a landing craft with full bow-picker function for gillnet operations, OMC is the first of its kind. Armstrong’s design, paired with a Kinematics gillnet reel and bow roller, are well-suited for the tribe’s fishing. A davit with pinch hauler, also from Kinematics, supplements the fishing package.

Quad Suzuki 350hp outboards paired with Optimus 360 steering power the vessel. Twin 300-gallon fuel tanks provide crucial range in remote Alaskan waters, navigated with a Garmin/NMEA electronics package, including a Garmin GC 10 marine camera.

OMC also provides cargo transport with 16 recessed tie-downs on the forward working deck and a hydraulic drop bow door with hinged extension. The landing craft is further outfitted with two side boarding doors, engine guards, a removable tow-post at the extended T-transom, a rooftop dinghy storage rack, Kinematics anchor winch, and Rigid LED deck lights.

Two Webasto forced air diesel heaters heat the full-width walk-through cabin. Bench seating and a shock mitigating Bentley Patriot helm chair accommodate captain and crew. Six can sleep on board – four in the enclosed bunk room, plus two more at the converted dinette. The galley features a Force 10 3-burner cooktop, Norcold refrigerator, and bar sink with Scandvik faucet. A corner shower maximizes space in the head. Twelve USB ports are located at the dash, bunks, dinette, and galley.

The vessel is named in honor of “Old Man Charley,” Charles William Selanoff, Sr., the last Chief on Chenega Island prior to the 1964 earthquake and tsunami which devastated the tribe’s village. The Chenega community will utilize OMC in support of regional development projects and fishing, promoting Chenega Future’s goals of self-sufficiency and self-determination.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.