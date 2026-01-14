Egyptian Authorities Rescue Crew After Master Grounds Damaged Ship

Egyptian authorities are reporting that they were able to rescue a dozen crewmembers from a small cargo ship that was in danger of sinking in the anchorage near Port Said. The rescue was the successful conclusion after a series of calamities.

The Turkish-owned cargo ship Fener (4,500 dwt) had come from Turkey to load a cargo of salt at Port Said. Built in 1982, the ship is 138 meters (453 feet) in length and registered in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Suez Canal Authority reports the ship was leaving Egypt early on Tuesday, January 13, but shortly after departing, the captain requested permission to anchor due to bad weather in the area. The intent was to wait out the weather before proceeding.

The Fener next notified the Suez Canal Authority’s maritime salvage unit that it had a breach in one of its holds. The ship said it was taking on water and requested assistance. As a precaution, the captain, however, decided to move the ship south of the anchorage and ground it to prevent it from sinking.

At 2330 local time last night, the ship again requested assistance, issuing a distress call. The Fener had taken on a 10-degree list to starboard, and the master said they feared the ship was “coming close to sinking.”

The Suez Canal Authority dispatched two tugboats and three speedboats. They rescued the 12 crewmembers from the ship and brought them to the port for medical attention. One crewmember was reported to be suffering from a dislocated shoulder.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

In relaying the details of the rescue, the Suez Canal Authority emphasized that the incident did not impede the operations of the canal. The Fener was reported to be 5 miles west of the northern entrance of the Suez Canal. The Authority said 35 vessels made the transit on Tuesday without incident, representing 1.6 million tons.

The Suez Canal Authority reports it has been using the time during the recent lull in volume to enhance its maritime and safety operations. It recently highlighted efforts to build new tugs that are being used to support operations at the ports and in the canal. They note the SCA has experience and established teams to respond to salvage, navigational safety, and pollution control incidents.

