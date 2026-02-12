Armada Technologies Signs Order with TUI Cruises for Air Lubrication System

[By: Armada Technologies]

Armada Technologies, a provider of a next-generation air lubrication system (ALS) has signed an agreement with TUI Cruises to install its Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS) on the cruise ship Mein Schiff 6. TUI Cruises is a joint venture of Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group and Miami, US-based Royal Caribbean Group.

Mein Schiff 6 was built in 2017 with a gross tonnage of 98,785 and capacity for 2,534 passengers across 15 decks.

The system will be installed by Q1 2027 when the vessel is expected to dry dock in Singapore. Through the deal, Armada will help TUI Cruises advance its decarbonization goals and improve operational efficiency.

TUI Cruises will utilize Armada’s second-generation Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS), which functions without the need for air compressors. Using the vessel’s forward motion and surrounding water flow, PALS generates a fine air–water mixture that reduces hull resistance, maintains efficiency even in rough conditions, and minimizes auxiliary power use. The system also offers a broader operating range than conventional air lubrication systems, delivering consistent performance across different speeds, drafts, and sea states.

Adoption of Armada’s technology onboard the cruise vessel will result in enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced GHG emissions and support compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) certification and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings. It will also lower lifetime operating costs, compared to other ALS with reduced inspections and service needs.

Armada Technologies has pursued comprehensive independent verification of its technology’s performance across a wide, variable range of operational conditions. This includes cavitation tunnel testing, model tank testing on two distinct hull forms, and extensive collaborative research with Liverpool John Moores University’s Global Centre for Maritime Innovation. Additionally, the first installation of the PALS system on the Kool Husky, an LNG carrier owned by CoolCo, is undergoing a DNV long-term independent evaluation program at sea. This testing phase is designed to accumulate performance data across a wide range of operational conditions, including various speeds, drafts, and sea states. Furthermore, PALS has received design and installation approvals from RINA, DNV and ABS.

Speaking on the announcement, Alex Routledge, CEO of Armada Technologies, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with TUI Cruises, one of the industry’s most forward-thinking operators, to deliver tangible efficiency and sustainability gains. This agreement reflects growing confidence in our Passive Air Lubrication System and its proven ability to deliver real performance improvements at sea.”

Christian Lerche, Director Fleet Operations & Health at TUI Cruises added: “Our path to net zero requires working with partners who share our focus on practical, scalable innovation. Armada’s Passive Air Lubrication System offers a compelling opportunity to enhance vessel efficiency and reduce emissions, and we’re pleased to be taking this important step together onboard one of, our vessels.”