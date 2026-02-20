Arkas Line to Utilize GenFlat Collapsible Shipping Containers

[By: GenFlat Holdings, Inc.]

GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GFLT) (“GenFlat” or “the Company”), a developer of sustainable collapsible marine shipping containers, today announced a trial agreement with Arkas Line, a leading marine transportation, logistics, and shipping services company based in Turkey.

During the six-month trial, starting in April 2026, Arkas will evaluate GenFlat’s innovative collapsible shipping container solution.

The GenFlat shipping containers collapse in 80 seconds when emptied and take only 20 seconds to expand. Stacked in bundles of four, the collapsed containers occupy the same space as one standard marine container. When GenFlat Containers are stacked 4-to-1, customers can save up to 75% on: 1) freight costs, terminal handling fees, transloading fees, and other fees; 2) carbon emitted by ocean vessels, trucks, and trains by reducing the number of trips necessary; and 3) space required at ports, container yards, and distribution centers.

“We are excited to announce this trial agreement with Arkas Line,” said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer of GenFlat. “This trial will showcase our technology in real-world conditions, demonstrating how our collapsible containers help customers lower costs, optimize space utilization, and reduce congestion across the supply chain.”

At Arkas Line, we continuously evaluate innovations that improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainability,” said Erdem Atmaca, Chief Operating Officer at Arkas Line. “This trial with GenFlat will allow us to assess how collapsible container technology can help address empty repositioning challenges and optimize space utilization across a key trade route.”

Learn more about GenFlat’s solutions here and watch an overview video here.