ARES Shipyard’s Support to National Energy Vision

Image courtesy of ARES Shipyard

[By: ARES Shipyard]

Owner of Turkey’s Fastest Growing Company, Largest Ship Exporter and World’s Best Patrol Boat Builder titles, ARES Shipyard has announced to support the National Energy Vision as well as National Defense with the new contracts signed with Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

ARES designed 2 (two) ARES 65 FCTV Fast Crew and Transfer Vessels to provide personnel and logistics support to seismic research vessels, wells and platforms, in the hydrocarbon exploration operations of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) at many points in the Turkish Seas.

In length of 20 meters and aluminum hulled ARES 65 FCTV High Speed ??Personnel Transfer and Logistics Support Boats have a capacity of 15 personnel and 45+ knots speed.

Regarding the project, CEO of ARES Shipyard Mr. Utku ALANÇ has stated that:

“Over and above the added value we have provided to the maritime security institutions of our nation and allies in the defense industry with the naval platforms we have designed and built so far, it is a great honor and indescribable pleasure to support the natural gas exploration activities under the national energy vision of Turkey. One of the most important pillars of economic independence is undoubtedly the national energy beside defense industry. At this point, even a small piece of contribution is invaluable. On this wise, I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Turkish Petroleum Corporation for their solution-oriented and collaborative approach during the design studies as well as fruitful contract discussions.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.