ARES Shipyard Full Steam Ahead in Qatar to Support Maritime Security

[By: ARES Shipyard]

Qatar Ministry of Interior has recently announced another contract award to Turkey’s ARES Shipyard for 3 (three) Fast Interceptor Craft to be delivered in early 2023. Holding Turkey’s Fastest Growing Company, Largest Ship Exporter and World’s Best Patrol Boat Builder titles, ARES continues its full support for maritime security operations of Qatar with the trust created by successfully delivering the whole new generation patrol boat fleet of Qatar Coast Guard comprising 31 (thirty one) vessels within the last six years.

Advanced composite hulled and IACS classed ARES 40 FIC Fast Interceptor Craft have quite a remarkable speed capability of 60 (sixty) knots to conduct fast interception, boarding, escorting missions as well as anti-human trafficking and anti-smuggling operations. With a range of over 250 nautical miles, ARES 40 FIC are capable of covering all Exclusive Economic Zones surrounding Qatar Peninsula. The craft have the capability of carrying remote controlled and auto stabilized 12.7 mm weapon stations supported with electro optic sensors on the roof top.

The contract announcement was officially made by the Ministry of Interior during MILIPOL Exhibition in Doha on 25 May 2022 where ARES Shipyard has for many years been the standing participant and exhibitor of the event.



