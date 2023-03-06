Aquametro Oil & Marine’s RMS Fuel Monitoring For Fast Offshore

Aquametro Oil & Marine announce our continued partnership with Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd. As a customer-focused company, we take pride in providing exceptional service to all our clients, and we are honored to have been chosen again for this repeat order of our Remote Monitoring System RMS.

About the project

As approved vendor for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) Aquametro Oil & Marine has been working hand in hand (together with our Malaysian Partner, MegaJaya) with BSP to improve the fuel oil consumption and efficiency monitoring for their chartered vessels. So far Aquametro Oil & Marine commissioned its RMS onboard over 18 vessels chartered to BSP (OVS/ATHS/Utility Boat).

Our latest additions are the 2 Fast Multi-purpose Supply Vessels FOS Orion & FOS Brompton Galaxy from Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd. Onboard the vessels, RMS is monitoring 4 Main Engines, 3 Aux Engines and a bunker meter.

The system is monitoring the engines’ fuel consumption, rpm and load to capture the high fuel usage period. On top of that, loading and transfer fuel lines are monitored, too. With all monitored readings and events being transferred back to shore, charterers and ship owners can easily analyze and control the engines’ performance through our web portal and mobile app.

The commissioning of the RMS was performed and supported by an Aquametro Oil & Marine engineer with the assistance from the onboard electrician in the yard at Batam, Indonesia.

Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd designs, builds and operates an advanced fleet of Fast Multi-purpose Supply Vessels (FMSV). Headquartered in Singapore it supports major Oil & Gas companies in their exploration and production activities in the oil field. Our collaboration with FOS has been a testament to the value we deliver, and we look forward to continuing to work together to achieve mutual success.

Company Information

Since 1928, Aquametro Oil & Marine has been among the leading manufacturers and suppliers of measurement, optimization and monitoring solutions for all kinds of fluids on ships, vehicles and industrial applications.

Our range consists of more than 100 different oil fuel meters and management systems which have been developed specially for ships, transport vehicles and other heavy machinery in the shipping and industrial sector. We are also considered experts in viscosity measurement and control as well as in measurement, monitoring and management systems for fuel performance and fuel switching units (HFO to MDO and vice versa). For the industrial sector we offer flowmeters and dosing units for special fluids.

Aquametro Oil & Marine operates from its headquarters in Singapore for the Asian market as well Rostock/Germany and Therwil/Switzerland. With further subsidiaries in South Korea and China and representation offices in India and Japan plus a global service network and numerous sales partners around the world we can offer you seamless, professional, and solution-driven support.

www.aquametro-oil-marine.com



