Applied Telematics is now AST Applied Telematics

Published Oct 13, 2021 11:00 AM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Applied Telematics]

Applied Telematics is the new name for AST Marine Sciences Limited – an  industry leader providing remote monitoring and asset management services  for fishing enforcement authorities, vessel owners and commercial operators  of fixed and mobile assets globally.  

Applied Telematics is an integral part of The AST Group, our new brand and operating name  was chosen to reflect our expertise in telemetry and market-leading services which is our  core focus and business.  

As part of this re-brand, our growing team of maritime experts have moved into new  offices in Norwich, UK, where we are now a key element to AST’s Maritime Centre of  Excellence.  
To ensure that we are supporting our existing and future customers we have launched an  exciting new website which showcases our market-leading solutions, shares our innovative  case studies and provides a platform for our latest service offerings to our global  customers.  
 

