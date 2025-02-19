APM Terminals Pipavav’s Project Gyanjyot Transforms Lives

[By: APM Terminals Pipavav]

As part of its educational initiative, Project Gyanjyot, APM Terminals Pipavav conducted a Parvarish Camp for Girls at Lok Bharati, Sanosara in Bhavnagar. This camp brought together 185 girls from the villages of Rampara, Bherai, Kadiyali, Devpara, Thavi, and Padar, offering them an opportunity to build essential skills and gain confidence.

The Parvarish Camp focused on personality development for girls studying in classes VII to IX through a range of activities. These included theatre, dance, music, drawing, and sessions on teamwork and life skills. Career awareness programs provided guidance to participants, helping them explore future possibilities and build aspirations.

This initiative is part of the broader Project Gyanjyot, which has positively impacted over 10,000 students and parents across the region. The project has achieved notable milestones, including improved literacy among women, a 40-45% increase in board exam results, and enhanced performance in science and mathematics. Programs like Spark (Mobile Science and Maths Lab) have encouraged students to excel academically and participate in science and maths exhibitions.

Additionally, APM Terminals Pipavav offers distance education support for students facing challenges in attending regular classes, ensuring uninterrupted learning opportunities for all. Through initiatives like the Parvarish Camp, APM Terminals Pipavav continues its commitment to advancing education and skill development among rural communities, making a meaningful and lasting difference in their lives.