Anglo-Eastern Wins 2023 Ship Manager of the Year Award

[By: Anglo-Eastern]

Anglo-Eastern was named winner of the 2023 Ship Manager of the Year Award at last Thursday’s 11th Hong Kong Annual Maritime Charity Dinner and Seafarer Awards hosted by The Mission to Seafarers Hong Kong. The award is unique in that it is voted for by seafarers themselves, with the final decision taking into account the volume of unique responses and number of ships under management for all nominated parties.?

Niraj Nanda, Group Commercial Director, accepted the award on behalf of Anglo-Eastern, reiterating how much the win means to the organisation, especially as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. “This award proves that Anglo-Eastern is still doing things right, staying true to our values by nurturing our people and communities and progressively setting the standard as we celebrate an incredible 50 years in ship management”.

He also thanked Anglo-Eastern’s more than 37,000 seafarers worldwide and their families and shore teams that support them. “This award would not be possible if it were not for our seafarers who continue to trust in us and grow with us across their careers, their families who sacrifice so much in enabling them to go about their duties, and the wider teams across Anglo-Eastern that support and prioritise our seafarers’ wellbeing and professional development, so that the safety standards and professionalism our clients have come to expect of us are delivered.”

The award reflects a year in which Anglo-Eastern deployed around 200 installations of Starlink Maritime across its fleet, leading the charge alongside its partners to equip crews with internet connectivity at sea. This initiative has been repeatedly mentioned in award nominations, echoing results of an internal Anglo-Eastern survey that strongly demonstrated the direct positive impact of this initiative across 569 seafarer responses, both in terms of wellbeing and productivity.

In addition, Anglo-Eastern remains dedicated to promoting efforts that prioritise crew welfare and wellbeing within the organisation’s broader ESG strategy, with over 60 crew wellbeing-related initiatives tailored to Anglo-Eastern’s sea staff on board and ashore.