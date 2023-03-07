Anglo-Eastern Fleet Employs Wärtsilä’s Fleet Optimization Solutions

With Wärtsilä’s CII Dashboard, Anglo-Eastern can now make better-informed decisions about the carbon intensity of its managed fleet, enabling quick and cost-effective improvements to the CII ratings for vessels under its management.

The technology group Wärtsilä has delivered the CII Dashboard within its Fleet Optimisation Solution (FOS) to 530 vessels in Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet. Anglo-Eastern uses FOS to improve the operational activity, voyage efficiency, and overall performance of the vessels under its management. In addition, the global ship manager is now utilizing Wärtsilä’s CII offering to collect, report, and analyze the annual operational Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) of its managed fleet.



In anticipation of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) EEXI and CII regulations, all 530 Anglo-Eastern FOS-enabled vessels were upgraded with the CII Dashboard in December 2022. Wärtsilä’s CII Dashboard gives the global ship manager full visibility of each vessel's current performance. Early action can thus be taken, enabling Anglo-Eastern to make better-informed decisions about a vessel’s carbon intensity so that it can quickly and cost-effectively improve its CII rating in the short-term and position its managed fleet ahead of the IMO’s 2025 revisions.



“With decarbonization firmly at the top of Anglo-Eastern's agenda, it becomes necessary to have a clear view of the carbon intensity of our managed vessels to understand better how our fleet is faring against our and the industry’s decarbonization targets,” said Bjorn Hojgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo-Eastern. “Since implementing Wärtsilä’s Fleet Optimisation Solution, we have been impressed with the insights the platform can provide. The CII Dashboard builds upon that, offering another level of meaningful insights that is both timely and highly relevant, which is one of the advantages of partnering with a technology company that is in tune with our requirements and commitment to safety, compliance, and decarbonization.”



Wärtsilä’s integrated dashboard not only gives Anglo-Eastern greater visibility of how its fleet is performing on the carbon intensity front, but analyses all data from a vessel to identify the key factors affecting its ratings – such as speed, route, hull and propeller condition – and what targeted, data-driven actions need to be taken to optimize CII performance over a voyage or series of voyages.



Vipin Achan, Head of Performance in charge of leading the Anglo-Eastern Fleet Performance Centre (AEFPC) in Mumbai, said: “Our fleet performance center is using the CII Dashboard to derive carbon intensity insights for better-informed decision-making by all concerned stakeholders, as part of our commitment to continuous CII improvements across the fleet. Utilizing the CII Dashboard allows us to pinpoint underperforming vessels and address those at risk, as well as vessels on the cusp of an improved CII grade while providing a timeline of the projected progression of our managed fleet.”



“With the maritime industry having a critical collective role to play in tackling climate change, CII provides the perfect catalyst to bring digitally enabled decision-making even closer to the heart of how the sector captures, processes, and reports emissions data,” said Kay Dausendschoen, Head of Product, Fleet Operations & Optimisation at Wärtsilä. “Anglo-Eastern is ahead of the curve here. Adopting a data-driven decision-making approach to decarbonisation means that the global ship manager is better positioned to invest wisely, adapting its operations, technologies, and use of its fleet to turn compliance requirements into business opportunities.”



Anglo-Eastern’s implementation of Wärtsilä’s FOS and integrated CII Dashboard are the latest collaborations in its partnership spanning three years.



