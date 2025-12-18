Anemoi Marine Technologies Appoints Andrew Starforth as Program Director

[By: Anemoi Marine Technologies]

Anemoi Marine Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Starforth as its new Programme Director, strengthening the company’s delivery capability as it continues to scale its wind-assisted propulsion solutions for the global maritime sector.

Andrew brings over 25 years of engineering and programme leadership experience, including eight years in senior roles within China’s marine technology industry. His background spans complex, multi-disciplinary programme delivery, international team leadership and the successful establishment and growth of engineering operations in China.

This appointment aligns closely with Anemoi’s strategic priorities as demand for Rotor Sail technology accelerates to support industry decarbonisation objectives. Andrew will play a central role in strengthening programme execution, improving delivery speed and building long-term customer relationships across Anemoi’s expanding order pipeline. His deep knowledge of China’s marine industry, combined with a well-established network that includes connections within the UK Commissioner’s Office in China, will further enhance Anemoi’s collaboration and operational effectiveness in the region.

Andrew’s expertise will also support the continued development and scale-up of Anemoi’s Rotor Sail systems, reinforcing the company’s focus on quality and operational excellence as it grows internationally.

“I am pleased to join Anemoi at a pivotal stage in the company’s growth,” said Andrew Starforth, Programme Director. “With the momentum building around wind-assisted propulsion, I look forward to supporting the delivery of Anemoi’s global projects and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

CEO Clare Urmston welcomed the appointment, sharing, “We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Anemoi. His extensive experience in leading and delivering programmes and individual projects in maritime operations will be instrumental as we scale the business to support the growing demand for Rotor Sail technology. Andrew already has deep knowledge of the China shipping industry, and his network will support our growth further.”

With this appointment, Anemoi strengthens its leadership team at a time of significant global opportunity, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance Rotor Sails that support the maritime sector’s transition to sustainable operations.