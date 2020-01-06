Andy Coole Takes Up Appointment at G&D North America

By The Maritime Executive 01-06-2020 04:55:54

G&D North America Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Coole to the position of Director of Sales – Mid-America, based in Atlanta and responsible for sales and sales engineering efforts in the South and the Midwest including parts of the Great Lakes.

In making the announcement, Don Hosmer, VP Sales and GM of G&D North America Inc., states, “Andy has achieved great success over the past many years in sales engineering efforts at CTG (Comprehensive Technical Group), a prominent Atlanta-based systems integrator, where he developed KVM expertise working with G&D solutions and products.”

Prior to CTG, Coole spent nine years at ESPN (Bristol, Connecticut) developing a reputation as an expert in sports coverage transmission technologies, and serving as ESPN technical coordinator for Monday Night Football, the X-Games, The NFL Draft, and various other major league sporting events.

GDNA is very pleased with the addition of Andy to our sales team in Los Angeles and in New York.

Coole said: “KVM technology has emerged as an extremely important component in TV broadcasting, in production/post, in corporate AV and in control and command installations. I have watched the success and growth of G&D for some time, and recently having recognized the market leadership and competitive wins achieved by G&D in North America. I look forward to representing this highly professional organization in the Mid-America Territory.”

