Andrea Dellacasa Appointed CEO and General Manager of Medov Logistics

[By: Medov Logistics]

Medov Logistics, the shipping, logistics, air freight and supply chain logistics division of Medov Group, announces the appointment of Andrea Dellacasa as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. This appointment, the Group’s first strategic change of 2026, marks a significant step in the evolution and growth journey of the companies led by Giulio Schenone and forms part of a shared project aimed at strengthening organizational and industrial capabilities.

Founded in 2016, Medov Logistics has established itself internationally thanks to its ability to deliver highly specialized just-in-time logistics services, including maritime shipping and air freight, support for cruise ship refitting and newbuilds, as well as dedicated solutions for special projects and complex supply chains. Through consolidated technical expertise and a strongly customer-oriented approach, the company has developed a distinctive offering recognized by the market.

Andrea Dellacasa joins Medov Logistics with solid managerial experience in the logistics sector, gained through senior leadership roles and by guiding organizations through phases of growth, transformation and consolidation. His strategic vision, combined with a pragmatic and operational approach, will be key in supporting the company’s evolution and further strengthening its competitiveness.

“The appointment of Andrea Dellacasa marks a key milestone in the development path of Medov Logistics and the Group as a whole. In recent months we have taken important steps on both the industrial and strategic fronts, and this role represents the beginning of a new phase for the company, focused on consolidation, growth and long-term value creation,” said Giulio Schenone, Chairman of Medov Group.

The year 2025 represented a period of significant evolution for the Group. The opening of the Janua Algor refrigerated warehouse in Genoa Voltri, inaugurated on June 12, expanded the Group’s operational and logistics offering. The acquisition of Programma Mare S.r.l., completed on October 8, strengthened and diversified technical know-how in the specialized leisure boating sector. These milestones were followed, on November 27, by the acquisition of a 50% stake in the maritime agency Prosper, a further step in the Group’s consolidation within the national market. Also in 2025, Medov Group completed a comprehensive rebranding process that resulted in a clear, shared and recognizable identity. The new Medov Group commercial brand was officially unveiled on October 14 during a dedicated event for clients and partners, marking a new phase in market positioning and engagement.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

“Joining Medov Logistics at this stage of structured growth for the Group is a great responsibility and a stimulating opportunity for me. I will work together with the team to enhance existing capabilities, strengthen the offering, and continue to ensure reliable, flexible and excellent service for clients and partners,” commented Andrea Dellacasa.

Andrea Dellacasa assumes his role with immediate effect and will work closely with the existing management team to ensure operational continuity. Alongside him, Nick Angeletos will continue in his role as Global Chief Operating Officer, ensuring coordination and alignment of the team at a global level.