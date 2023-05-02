Ammonia and Hydrogen Value Chains Explored in ABS Seminar

Next Steps in Decarbonization Examined by Shipowners and Operators

Leaders from the maritime industry gathered during Singapore Maritime Week to provide their perspectives and insights on the potential of ammonia and hydrogen as marine fuels.

Panelists from Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority, Eaglestar Marine Holdings, SDTR Marine, Hafnia and Angelicoussis Group joined ABS for a robust discussion on the practical issues now trending in maritime decarbonization.

“ABS remains committed to supporting the safe adoption of alternatives fuels and today’s event is a testament to that. For this forum, we have brought together a stellar panel of maritime stakeholders to provide their perspectives and help us understand where we are, where we need to go and what must happen in order for long term change to take place,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, Senior Vice President for Global Business Development.

“The industry is eager to discuss practical applications and solutions that will support the journey to net zero. ABS is at the forefront of maritime decarbonization research projects and risk assessment studies, and with our expertise in technology, engineering and digital solutions, we are the ideal partner to facilitate next-level discussions like these,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

ABS offers industry-leading services and solutions for vessel owners looking at alternative fuel options, including ammonia and hydrogen. More information is available here.

