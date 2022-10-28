American Seaports to Deploy Record-Breaking $703M in Funds

[By: AAPA]

Washington, D.C. — The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced today $703 million in grant awards for the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), a greater amount than any year in the program’s history. Bolstered by additional funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), this year’s PIDP awards will make an unprecedented investment in U.S. port infrastructure. The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) — the unified voice of seaports in the Americas — urges a speedy and efficient administration of these awards, which will fund 41 critical infrastructure projects in 23 states and one territory. MARAD released a statement announcing the awards here, in addition to a full list of project awards here.

The $703 million in grants introduced today encompass a great range of sizes, from $68.7 million for a shoreline reconstruction project at the Port of Alaska in Anchorage, Alaska to $353,500 for the Putnam County Port Development Plan Project in Palatka, Florida. Ahead are some examples of the variety of grant awards. The grants expand to projects to rehabilitate and upgrade rail, including $9.6 million at Port of Stockton; projects to improve truck routes, including $25 million at Port of Camden; and emissions-reduction projects, including $30.1 million to replace diesel yard tractors with electric yard tractors at Port of Long Beach's Middle Harbor. Also included are projects to install electric infrastructure, including $27.2 that comprises funds for electric infrastructure to meet the power requirements of ship cold ironing and electrified cargo handling equipment at Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, and projects to strengthen docks to support heavier loads and build new container yards, including $26.4 for the Container on Barge Infrastructure Project in Beaumont, Texas. The above list of projects and recipients is not exhaustive; the list of all projects and recipients is available at this link.

Today’s announcement reflects the substantial increase in available funds for PIDP made possible by the historic BIL. This funding will continue to augment PIDP for the next several years, through Federal Fiscal Year 2026 (FY2026). At a time when vital infrastructure at U.S. seaports has become the subject of national attention, this strong investment will enable projects aimed at improving and expanding port infrastructure to ensure critical cargo is transported efficiently and safely. AAPA is committed to working with MARAD to ensure these grant funds are released in a timely manner and available for projects where they will have the most impact. AAPA has provided MARAD with recommendations in support of that goal, including permitting and categorical exclusion reform and a waiver of domestic preference requirements for next generation cargo handling equipment.

AAPA extends its gratitude to its Congressional partners who have tirelessly continued to advocate for additional port funding, including House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR-4) and Ranking Member Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO-6); Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ranking Member Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS); House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Chair Rep. David Price (D-NC-4) and Ranking Member Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25); and Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Chair Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Ranking Member Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

AAPA continues to advocate for a robust PIDP, including maximized funding from Congress and efficient distribution from MARAD in the FY2023 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), with an expected release of February 2023. AAPA thanks its members for their continued advocacy and for collaboration in support of robust Federal funding for the seaports industry.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.