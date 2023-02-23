American Cruises Antiques Cruise on the Mississippi

American Cruise LInes "American Serenade"

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that it will offer a special Antiques cruise aboard brand-new Mississippi riverboat, American Serenade, when it debuts this April. The special cruise will be American Serenade’s second official sailing, departing April 27th, 2023, along the company’s classic 8-Day Lower Mississippi River itinerary, from Memphis, Tennessee, to New Orleans, Louisiana.

On May 2nd, guests aboard American Serenade will have the unique opportunity to attend a taping of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW when the riverboat visits Baton Rouge, Louisiana. American’s guests will have VIP access to the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW event at the LSU Rural Life Museum and they can bring up to 2 items that can be appraised during the production event.

“American Cruise Lines’ guests have a common bond with ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s millions of weekly viewers in their shared passion for American culture, and in uncovering the fascinating histories which often exist right in our own backyards,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “We are so pleased to offer this special opportunity to our guests.”

American Cruise Lines has been a national sponsor of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, PBS’ most-watched ongoing primetime series, since 2021. Now taping episodes for its 28th season, to air in 2024, the show features antiques owners from across the country who bring in items to be appraised by the country’s leading antiques and collectibles experts. The true value of many antiques featured is intrinsically tied to their place in American history.

The Antiques cruise aboard American Serenade will also include a Culinary focus, so guests will enjoy cooking demonstrations, wine pairings, and unique presentations throughout. Featuring special experts on board and on shore, and fully curated enrichment and entertainment, this dynamic sailing will highlight antiques, cuisine, and the enduring themes that bring the nation’s most famous and iconic waterway to life.

American’s Antiques cruise will be offered only once in 2023. This special Antiques sailing also offers Complimentary Domestic Airfare and a Complimentary Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay in Memphis. American Cruise Lines has 5 new riverboats operating more than 11 itineraries on the Mississippi River February through December 2023.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines offers river cruising and small ship cruising in the U.S.A. American continues to launch the newest U.S. built ships for Cruising Close to Home®. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard a sophisticated fleet of American riverboats and small cruise ships. In 2023, American will operate 17 ships, each accommodating just 90-180 passengers, which cruise more than 50 domestic itineraries in 35 states. American offers domestic Flat-Rate Airfare for all its U.S. cruises and Complimentary Pre-Cruise Hotel Stays in cities across the country.

