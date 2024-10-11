American Cruise Lines to Add More Small Ships to U.S. Market

[By American Cruise Lines]

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce the construction of American Maverick and American Ranger. These new 125-passenger ships are the 7th and 8th vessels in the company’s innovative Project Blue series of small ships for the U.S. market. American Maverick and American Ranger will both begin cruising in 2026, directly following the 2025 debuts of American Patriot, American Pioneer, and the riverboat American Encore (2026).

American’s Project Blue series began with four 100-passenger Coastal Cats introduced in 2023 and 2024. The newest Patriot Class ships, American Maverick and American Ranger (2026), and previously announced American Patriot and American Pioneer (2025), represent the latest iteration in the ongoing series. All 12 Project Blue ships are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, the company’s affiliated shipyard in Salisbury, Maryland.

Accommodating 125 guests, American Maverick and American Ranger will be fully stabilized coastwise ships for smooth sailing along the Eastern Seaboard. The Patriot Class ships will increase the itinerary options for the company’s growing array of coastal cruises from Maine to Florida. American Cruise Lines remains the only cruise line in the world with a fleet of 100% U.S. flagged riverboats and small ships, enabling fully-domestic river and coastal itineraries that no other lines offer.

American Maverick and American Ranger will offer 5 decks with elegant interior design and 100% private balcony accommodations—56 spacious staterooms, for both double and single occupancy. The 4th deck on both ships will house all-suite accommodations ranging from 420 to 620 square feet.

The newest and most stunning feature on American Maverick and American Ranger will be the 5th deck Sky Lounge; an entire deck dedicated to relaxation and recreation, offering panoramic views, comfortable lounge seating, a 360° Skywalk (walking track), and a casual outdoor Back Porch Café. Both new ships will also feature an expansive Main Lounge and Restaurant on deck 1, with water views from every seat; a Bow Terrace and Horizon Lounge on deck 3; and an indoor Fitness Center on deck 4—extraordinary amenities for ships of this size.

When American Maverick and American Ranger begin sailing in 2026, American Cruise Lines will operate 24 small ships across the country, sailing the largest collection of fully domestic River and Coastal itineraries ever offered in the United States. The company continues to respond to the demand for 100% U.S. itineraries by introducing new ships with world-class amenities—unlocking amazing new opportunities for cruising closer to home year after year.

