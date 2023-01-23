American Cruise Lines Sponsor of U.S. Figure Skating

American Cruise Lines Sponsors U.S. Figure Skating

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship competition begins this week in San Jose, California, at the SAP Center, January 23rd-29th. Medals will be awarded for: men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance (at the senior and junior levels). Combined live coverage of the competition and events will be available on NBC Sports, USA Network, E!, and Peacock.

American Cruise Lines has been an official sponsor of U.S. Figure Skating since 2019. Now the largest small ship cruise line in the U.S.A., American Cruise Lines, is also a proud sponsor of the Smithsonian’s new Entertainment Nation Exhibit in Washington, D.C., as well as Antiques Roadshow on PBS.

About U.S. Figure Skating:

U.S. Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is comprised of more than 765 member clubs, collegiate clubs, school-affiliated clubs and more than 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA programs representing more than 203,023 members. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines offers river cruising and small ship coastal cruising in the U.S.A. American continues to launch the newest U.S. built ships and uniquely curated itineraries for exploring and Cruising Close to Home®. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard a sophisticated fleet of American riverboats and small cruise ships. In 2023, American will operate 17 ships, each accommodating just 100-190 passengers, which cruise more than 50 domestic itineraries in 35 states. American offers domestic Flat-Rate Airfare for all its U.S. cruises and Complimentary Pre-Cruise Hotel Stays in cities across the country.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.