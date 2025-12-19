America’s Tall Ship, USCG Eagle, Announces 2026 Sail Training Schedule

U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle (WIX 327) announced its 2026 schedule of port calls Friday.

The selected port calls include the five Sail250 ports of New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City, and Boston. Sail250, a global gathering of tall ships and military ships to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. It will offer crews, cadets and visitors from all over the world an unforgettable experience and a world-class maritime celebration.

“It is an immense honor for the Coast Guard Barque Eagle and crew to participate in the Sail250 festivities and celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation,” said Capt. Kristopher Ensley, commanding officer of Eagle. “This voyage not only serves as a vital training experience for the next generation of Coast Guard officers but also allows us to share America’s proud maritime heritage with the public. We are thrilled to visit these historic ports and sail alongside magnificent vessels from around the world.”

The summer schedule includes the following dates and locations:

May 8 – 11: TBD

May 23 – 25: Pensacola, Florida

May 28 – June 1: New Orleans, Louisiana

June 11 – 14: Charleston, South Carolina

June 19 – 22: Norfolk, Virginia

June 25 – 28: Baltimore, Maryland

July 4 – 8: New York City, New York

July 11 – 14: Boston, Massachusetts

July 24 – 27: Portland, Maine

July 31 – August 3: Newport, Rhode Island

August 7 – 10: Greenport, New York

August 14: New London, Connecticut

For the first time since 1976, Eagle and its sister ships, Gorch Fock (Germany), Sagres (Portugal) and Mircea (Romania), will be competing for the Five Sisters Trophy. The sail race will be between New York City and Boston starting July 9 off the coast of New York.

Public tour schedules for the Eagle at each port will be announced closer to the event dates.

Limited opportunities for media members to ride aboard the Eagle during its inbound transits to select ports will be available. All interested media should contact [email protected] for details and to inquire about availability.

About Eagle:

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, and originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German Navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II. Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and six miles of rigging. Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy.

For a continuous stream of information about Eagle, including port cities, tour schedules, current events, as well as cadet and active duty crewmember photographs, follow the United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE Facebook page or on Instagram @barqueeagle.

About Sail250:

Sail250 is a series of maritime festivals in 2026 celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. The events will feature a grand spectacle of international tall ships, military vessels, and other maritime activities in the host cities of New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City, and Boston.

