ALMACO Outfitted Catering and Accommodation Areas for Viking Glory

The green and modern Viking Glory, owned by Viking Line, has been completed and is now ready for cruising in the Baltic Sea archipelago. ALMACO was in charge of all the catering areas, guest cabins, as well as the crew cabins, and public areas onboard the ship.

At the end of 2018, ALMACO secured the full turnkey order to design, build and deliver the catering and cabin areas for Viking Glory. The scope of work consisted of 1124 passenger and crew cabins plus all the galleys, bars, pantries, and provision stores, including cold freezer rooms, and walk-ins. The construction took place at the XSI (Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry) shipyard in China.

A project based on agility and co-operation

The construction phase was initialized in April 2019 the project was about a year in when the severity of the pandemic became evident. Lockdowns, quarantines, logistical challenges, and the closing of the Chinese borders affected all the companies involved in the project.

John Petrie, VP Project Management for ALMACO’s Accommodation Systems Division, was in charge of the accommodation areas. He says, “We really had to think on our feet and stay even more flexible in this project. Our team, subcontractors, and suppliers continuously worked with the yard and owner on several different scenarios to be able to adapt and react as quickly as possible. Viking Line had a very active presence in the project and the cooperation with them had a big impact on the success of the project. Despite the challenges in the project, we all made it over the finish line and the areas onboard look spectacular. I am very proud of the end result that was handed over to Viking Line.”

Fantastic food experiences

“Viking Glory offers its guests around ten restaurants with different concepts and menus. The catering areas that support the restaurants are well-equipped with modern and energy-saving solutions. Additionally, they meet the highest quality standards for safety and hygiene in the industry”, says Vincent Querard, Project Manager for ALMACO’s Catering Systems Division.

A lot of the food onboard Viking Glory comes from local suppliers and has a Scandinavian flair to it. The guests can choose from exciting theme restaurants, cozy brasseries, and, of course, a classic buffet created by Sweden’s National Culinary Team. Wherever the guests choose to eat, their meals will be accompanied by lovely views of the archipelago and local stories about everything from local smugglers, brave sailors, to flashing lighthouses and historic sites.

Comfortable cabins

The cabins onboard Viking Glory come in several different categories and price ranges, but they all have one thing in common which is well-designed comfort. The surfaces, furniture, and mattresses are top-standard, and the layouts are smart and well-functioning. Viking Line wants all its guests to be able to retire, relax, and have an exceptionally good night’s sleep. And it’s not just the guests that sleep well on Viking Glory. The crew cabins are also designed to make sure the crew can relax and feel comfortable in their “second home” onboard. When off duty, the crew can enjoy well-functioning and beautiful spaces such as the crew mess, gym, and comfortable hang-out spaces.

Green technology and environmental focus

Viking Glory is one of the world’s most climate-smart passenger ships. It consumes 10 % less fuel than its sister ship and runs on completely sulfur-free liquefied natural gas (LNG). The ship will also, as the first in the world, recover the waste cold from the use of LNG and recycle it for use in cold counters, cold rooms, and other special rooms. In the galleys, Viking Glory is utilizing ALMACO’s Galley Energy Management (GEM) solution to monitor and control the energy usage of the equipment in the galleys.

The environment and surroundings are in focus anywhere you go on Viking Glory. The Northern archipelago, where it sails, floats through the view, design, cuisine, and overall atmosphere of the ship. We wish Viking Glory and her guests green and happy sailing in the archipelago!



