ALMACO Group Completes Refurbishment on Aroya Cruise Ship

[By: ALMACO Group]

ALMACO Group is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive refurbishment project on the cruise vessel Aroya, owned by AROYA Cruises. The vessel, which underwent extensive renovations while in Bremerhaven and Rotterdam for several months, reached its home port in Jeddah at the beginning of December and is now ready to embark on new cruises. The project was completed in collaboration with MJM.

Comprehensive Refurbishment Services

ALMACO Group’s scope of work on the Aroya, formerly known as World Dream, included the installation of two completely new galleys, the creation of a new kids cooking school, major modifications in the main galley, and the addition of four completely new bars and cafes. Additionally, we replaced catering equipment in 12 different back and front of house areas and fully refurbished 800 square meters of public areas. Over 38 metric tons of new catering equipment were installed, sourced from 112 different material suppliers. This extensive project was carried out between May 2024 and November 2024 in Bremerhaven and Rotterdam, involving participants from several of our ALMACO offices.

Teamwork and Dedication

Esko Ryyppö, Project Manager at ALMACO, commented on the project’s success, stating, “The fantastic end-result is a testament to the hard work and collaboration between MJM, the owner and our team. The teamwork has truly transformed the Aroya into a state-of- the-art cruise vessel.”

As we celebrate the completion of this project, we extend our best wishes to the Aroya, AROYA Cruises, and its guests for happy and safe sailing.

