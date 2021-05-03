Almaco Delivers Provision Stores & Waiter Stations For MSC Virtuosa

MSC Virtuosa By The Maritime Executive 05-03-2021 08:36:11

The MSC Virtuosa is the 4th vessel of the Meraviglia class and the second Merviglia-plus vessel after its sister, MSC Grandiosa. ALMACO is proud to be part of the long relationship with MSC and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The new flagship of the MSC Cruises fleet, MSC Virtuosa, was handed over on February 1st, 2021, with ALMACO delivering more than 2400 m2 of cold and freezer rooms as well as 92 waiter stations for the restaurants and cafeterias.

The project was a success due to the extraordinary, combined efforts of the project teams from ALMACO, MSC and Chantiers de l’Atlantique. The vessel was delivered according to the updated schedule and ALMACO’s areas were ready to be handed over before the new delivery deadline. “The whole of ALMACO is immensely proud of our project team and thankful for the outstanding flexibility, cooperation and help received from both MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique”, says Frédéric Vasseur, President of the Catering Division at ALMACO.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.