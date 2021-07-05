Alliance MD2 Service Returns to APM Terminals Barcelona

[By: APM Terminals]

The Far East-Mediterranean connection recovers its calls in Spain with 'Al Murabba' to ensure better frequency, transit times and coverage.

The Alliance, the shipping alliance comprising Hapag Lloyd, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Yang Ming and HMM, has once again entrusted APM Terminals Barcelona with the calls of the MD2 service, which connects the Far East with the Mediterranean.

The first vessel from this service to call Barcelona, was Hapag Lloyd's 368-metre long, 51-metre wide 'Al Murabba' with a capacity of 14,993 TEUs. During this first call in Barcelona, the operations team coordinated 1,270 movements.

Improved service network

This service resumes calls in Spain following a schedule change in 2018. The Alliance members have now decided to improve frequency, to offer more competitive transit times and better coverage of their network of ports. In fact, with the MD2 service, customers will benefit from two weekly connections to the Far East from Barcelona.

The rotation of the MD2 service, following these recent changes is: Pusan, Qingdao, Shanghai, Yangshan, Ningbo, Shekou, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Piraeus, Genoa, La Spezia, Fos, Barcelona, Piraeus, Singapore and again Pusan.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.