Alfa Laval to Showcase Its Latest Innovations at Posidonia 2026

[By: Alfa Laval]

Posidonia, a prominent event on the global maritime map, will take place 1-5 June in Athens, Greece. Alfa Laval will be present to meet with customers and partners at the exhibition. The company will present its marine innovations built to meet the changing needs of the maritime industry. Visitors can explore solutions for new fuels, energy efficiency, compliance, and ocean protection, together with the latest digital tools and drydock services enhancing operational performance.

Alfa Laval invites visitors to Hall 2 -Stand 204 to explore the latest advancements in its diverse marine portfolio. At the stand, experts will be available to discuss ways to collaborate, covering topics ranging from optimizing the vessel’s efficiency to navigating the energy transition and environmental regulations.

Advancing the fuels transition

With Greece rapidly strengthening its position in LNG carriers and emerging as a key market for the adoption of new fuels, Alfa Laval is supporting shipowners as they prepare for the fuel transition. Alfa Laval’s marine portfolio goes beyond a single application or fuel type. The company continues to expand its marine portfolio with solutions for LNG, LPG, biofuels, methanol and ammonia, including biofuel-ready fuel lines, Aalborg multi-fuel boilers and low-flashpoint fuel supply systems designed to support safe, efficient and future-ready vessel operations. During the event, Alfa Laval will showcase its latest LNG fuel solutions featuring cryogenic heat transfer technology and solutions for ammonia-fuelled newbuilds.

Enhancing onboard energy efficiency

From the differing requirements of existing and future fuels to enhancing energy efficiency on board and improving EEDI/EEXI and CII, Alfa Laval has a range of solutions to help its customers with fuel savings and improved vessel operations. This includes the energy-efficient freshwater generator, AQUA Blue Mini and fluidic air lubrication system OceanGlide. Alfa Laval heat transfer solutions are engineered for seamless compatibility with a wide range of existing and new fuels, providing customers with adaptable, future-ready performance.

Digital solutions for environmental compliance

StormGeo’s Voyage Intelligence is redefining how shipowners, operators, and charterers manage voyages. Combining voyage planning, route optimization, weather intelligence and fleet performance into one connected ecosystem, the solution supports real-time monitoring, compliance reporting, bunker procurement and post-voyage analysis. During the event, StormGeo experts will be present at the Alfa Laval stand to showcase how digital solutions help improve operational efficiency, support environmental compliance and enable smarter voyage decisions.

Innovations for ocean protection

Alfa Laval offers a comprehensive portfolio of environmental solutions, including the PureBallast 3 Ultra for ballast water management, designed to deliver reliable performance in all water conditions while minimizing power consumption. At Posidonia, Alfa Laval will highlight the Compliance Service Package for PureBallast, offering, supporting shipowners with system upgrades, lifecycle support and long-term compliance with IMO and USCG requirements.

Enhanced performance from bow to stern

Through innovation, partnerships and acquisitions, Alfa Laval is bringing even more sustainable solutions to fruition. At the stand, Alfa Laval will showcase the new Moatti filter platform 180, supporting more efficient fuel oil filtration and optimized engine protection. Alfa Laval will also showcase Oceanbird, a joint venture between Alfa Laval and Wallenius, making modern wind propulsion a reality.

Alfa Laval service offering available 24/7

Through 24/7 Service & Support, customers have easy access to the Alfa Laval Marine Service network – anytime, anywhere. Alfa Laval experts provide a range of services dedicated to uptime, performance, compliance and sustainability on marine vessels across the globe. By offering a comprehensive range of services, including compliance support, digital services, preventive maintenance, spare parts and drydock services, Alfa Laval enhances the equipment lifetime and efficiency.

Visitors to Posidonia will have the opportunity to explore these topics, engage in insightful discussions and learn about new sustainable initiatives at Alfa Laval Stand in Hall 2-Stand 204 and our partner, Technava, Stand in Hall 3-Stand 111.