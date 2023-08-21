AirWing™ Wind Propulsion System Starts Working with Bureau Veritas

AirWing™ Wind Propulsion System

[By: GT Green Technologies]

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, is working with GT Green Technologies, a leading-edge developer of wind-based green solutions for the maritime sector, with the goal of providing approval in principle (AiP) for their AirWing technology.



The AiP from Bureau Veritas will be an important step forward for the design of the AirWing20™ system, which has also been awarded funding by the UK Government’s Department for Transport, through its Transport Research Innovation Grant (TRIG) program.



Bureau Veritas has significant expertise across a wide range of wind propulsion technologies and provides the industry with updated modern class rules and guidance for wind propulsion systems.



By working closely with Bureau Veritas and other commercial partners such as PEI TECH LLC, GT Green Technologies is lining up to deliver the first AirWing20™ unit for installation on a vessel in 2024. Further news on a major partnership with a prominent shipowner for the inaugural installation of the AirWing20™ system is expected to be announced shortly by GT Green Technologies.



George Thompson, CEO of GT Green Technologies, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Bureau Veritas, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Bureau Veritas to classify our revolutionary AirWing20™ technology. This collaboration solidifies our commitment to delivering the best-in-class solution to the market. With this significant milestone, we are gaining tremendous momentum, assembling a talented team, and taking concrete steps toward reshaping the industry for the better."



“Our rapid progress is also thanks to the backing we received from the UK Government’s TRIG program. Our selection as a recipient of this prestigious grant reflects our commitment to revolutionizing the shipping industry with cutting-edge, environment saving technology. We also look forward to sharing news in the near future on the installation of the first AirWing20™ unit on a vessel, along with other significant collaborations.”



Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President, Technical & Operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented, "We recognize the innovative potential of GT Green Technologies' AirWing20™ system. The classification process is an important step in the technical validation of this solution to address compliance with applicable class rules, notations and other regulations, and helps to pave the way for the next phases of development.”



The substantial financial support received by GT Green Technologies through the UK Government’s TRIG program was a significant achievement for the AirWing20™ project. The TRIG program, overseen by Connected Places Catapult on behalf of the Department for Transport, is designed to foster advancements and encourage research in the transport sector.



GT Green Technologies also acknowledges the invaluable partnerships they have established with PEI Tech LLC, SABE Fluid Dynamics, Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), and other industry leaders. These collaborations have been instrumental in the development and delivery of this pioneering technology.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.