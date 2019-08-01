Airbus Selects exactEarth as AIS Partner for New Platform

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT:TSX), a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services, announces that it has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space as AIS partner to support its Ocean Finder maritime service.

Under the terms of this two-year agreement, exactEarth will provide Airbus with live and archived data from exactView RT, the Company’s second-generation real-time satellite-AIS data service, including data from exactEarth’s high performance AIS payload hosted on the PAZ radar satellite.

“We are very pleased to be chosen by Airbus, one of the world’s most recognized aerospace corporations, as AIS partner for their new and innovative maritime applications platform,” said Peter Mabson, CEO of exactEarth. “Our exactView RT system offers both world-leading performance and long-term reliability and we look forward to supporting Airbus to utilize this capability as they bring advanced maritime applications to the global market.”

“This AIS data will definitively boost our Ocean Finder service. Fused with our satellite imagery and additional intelligence information, it will improve the production of analytics, alerts and reports,” said François Lombard, Director of Intelligence Business at Airbus Defence and Space.



