AI-Project Secures 44 Million NOK to Propel Sustainable Shipping

[By: NAVTOR]

Artificial Intelligence can help cut huge amounts of emissions from shipping. A new project, GASS, led by NAVTOR, with six other Norwegian research, innovation and industry partners, has been awarded 44 million Norwegian kroner to develop new commercial AI-enhanced technology and services to optimize the energy usage of vessels and ships.

Today, there are no systematic data?driven solutions for improving energy efficiency onboard, mainly due to the complexity of ship operating environments, as well as the high complexity of data processing, such as AIS data, which is often incomplete and unreliable.

Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre revealed today that Green AI for Sustainable Shipping (GASS) is one of nine green projects to receive funding through the Norwegian Government’s Green Platform scheme.

“The Green Platform's objective is to accelerate the green transition in business. There is incredibly exciting progress, and the support we are providing to these major projects is a significant contribution to the government's goals for green transition and business growth,” says Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre.

“NAVTOR considers this a significant step forward in our efforts towards sustainable shipping. We incorporate a great amount of data from vessels and combine these with a digital twin to develop services that can monitor, analyse, and optimize fuel consumption,” comments Bjørn Åge Hjøllo, Chief Sustainability Officer at NAVTOR.

Partners NAVTOR AS, Grieg Star AS, Maritime CleanTech, Scandinavian Reach Technologies AS, Simula Research Laboratory AS, SinOceanic Shipping AS, and Sustainable Energy AS are eager to start on the project, which will enable vessel owners and operators to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the green transition by enhancing vessel performance to maintain competitiveness and comply with new regulations and agreements.