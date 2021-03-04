Agency Boat Salim Duzgit Grows

By The Maritime Executive 03-04-2021 03:29:06

The agency boat Salim Duzgit, ex Poyrazkoy, has grown from 19 metres to 24 metres! The boat was literally cut in half by Sanmar Shipyards and a new piece installed in the middle. This extended the working deck and greatly increased its capacity. After completion, the boat was refinished and repainted and now shows no signs of its previous shorter life. When Robert Allan Ltd. designed the original boat, they included a short section of parallel midbody just in case lengthening was ever contemplated and sure enough, it was lengthened by inserting a new section at that point.

The particulars before and after the lengthening are given below:

Original Lengthened Length overall 19.8 m 24.7 m Breadth, moulded 7.0 m 7.0 m Depth, moulded 2.8 m 2.8 m Draft, navigational 1.8 m 1.8 m Fuel oil 7 m3 7 m3 Potable water 2 m3 2 m3 Crew 4 persons 4 persons Speed 11 knots 11 knots Deck area 55 m2 82 m2

