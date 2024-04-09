AEGIR-Marine Renews ClassNK Type Approval for PRIME Seals for 5 More Years

[By: AEGIR-Marine]

AEGIR-Marine, provider of parts and services for stern seals and thrusters, is proud to announce that ClassNK has extended its Type Approval for AEGIR-Marine’s PRIME Seals for an additional five years. Initially granted in 2013, this renewal underscores AEGIR-Marine’s commitment to excellence and quality in servicing ClassNK vessels.

The Type Approval encompasses AFT- and FWD oil-lubricated sealing devices of which AEGIR-Marine has serviced numerous ClassNK vessels over the last decade.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with ClassNK and to uphold the highest standards of quality and reliability in our products and services,” said HL Teo, General Manager Asia at AEGIR-Marine. “This renewal affirms our ongoing commitment to quality in the maritime industry and continuation of servicing vessels under ClassNK.”