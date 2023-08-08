AEGIR-Marine Opens New Office in Australia

Australian Harbour

[By: AEGIR-Marine]

AEGIR-Marine – the globally operating stern tube seal and ship propulsion specialist – is proud to announce the opening of its latest office, AEGIR-Marine Australia. With this latest addition to its worldwide service network, AEGIR-Marine now has offices on all six inhabited continents of the world.



The new office is located in Rockingham, Western Australia and was opened on 1 August 2023. From this location, AEGIR-Marine is in a prime position to expand its service and spare parts support and advice to clients in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

“We chose Western Australia for the location of our new office for a few reasons,” says AEGIR- Marine’s Australia Manager Anton Fonken. “First and foremost, it is close to our customers; our extensive range of spare parts and ability to service many brands and types of stern tube seals and ship propulsion units will be a good addition for ship owners and managers in this part of the world. Moreover, we are in the same time zone as our offices in Singapore and Shanghai.”



Rockingham is located 40km south of Perth and is just a 15-minute drive away from the Australian Marine Complex (AMC) in nearby Henderson. The AMC is a multi-billion dollar maritime industry infrastructure project owned by the Western Australian Government.



Anton Fonken has more than 20 years’ experience working with stern tube seals and ship propulsion systems and for the previous ten years he has worked at AEGIR-Marine Singapore’s office. Until he establishes his own local team of personnel, he will be supported by service engineers based in Singapore. “Together with the support of the global AEGIR-Marine organisation – in particular from my colleagues in Singapore – I am looking forward to providing the best customer service possible,” he says.

