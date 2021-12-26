Advanced Bulk Carrier Features Wärtsilä Hybrid & Solar Energy Solution

The compact and containerised Wärtsilä HY Module for Bulkers installed on board the M/V Paolo Topic. © Marfin

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä has completed the installation and commissioning of a unique hybrid power system combined with a PV solar energy system in collaboration with Marfin Management and Solbian, onboard a bulk carrier vessel, making it one of the most technologically advanced vessel of its type in the global fleet. The installation was carried out on the M/V Paolo Topic, a bulk carrier built in 2016 at the Onomichi Dockyard in Japan and managed by Marfin Management S.A.M.

The innovative, fully integrated Wärtsilä HY Module solution includes, an energy management system and batteries that delivers auxiliary power to the grid. When coupled with other sources of energy such as PV panels the benefits are enhanced. It will address the marine sector’s major challenges to lower operating costs while simultaneously reducing environmental impact. The solution achieves this through significant reductions in fuel consumption and maintenance needs, while offering cleaner, safer, and more efficient operations. It also contributes to placing the vessel in a positive position regarding the industry’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) indexes.

“This is an extremely exciting development that will lead the way to a more sustainable future. We will be able to provide our customers and partners with the most advanced vessel performance and environmental quality, and it is without compromising operational effectiveness or flexibility. We would like to thank all our partners who worked on the project for this highly innovative and effective solution,” says Alex Albertini, CEO Marfin Management.

“This installation represents a truly significant breakthrough in enabling the bulker fleet to increase both its economic competitiveness and environmental performance. The decarbonisation of shipping is a major priority for stakeholders throughout the maritime sector, and this unique solution helps us take a long step towards reaching this goal,” says Giulio Tirelli, Director, Business Development, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä HY Module for Bulkers is a compact containerised solution that cuts a vessel’s emissions by optimising the onboard power production, consumption, and management. The HY module gives the possibility to combine and integrate an energy storage system and additional energy sources, such as solar power, with Wärtsilä’s highly sophisticated Energy Management System (EMS) to deliver auxiliary power. The EMS has overall control of the engines, batteries, power distribution, and with the installation of solar panels on the weather deck it's a maritime industry first.

The containerised solution has been placed on the ship’s deck to save space and has been installed without the need for dry-docking.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.