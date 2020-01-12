Adria Notari Launches Her Own Law Firm

Adria Notari By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020 07:53:39

After almost 10 years of practicing admiralty and maritime law, and over 20 years in the maritime industry, Adria Notari has launched her own law firm, NotariLaw.com. The firm is based in Florida, U.S., and dedicated to helping injured crewmembers, cruise ship passengers, and boating accident victims worldwide.

Notari is an active member of the Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Seminar Committee, the Admiralty Law Committee of the Florida Bar, and WISTA.

She is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and of St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami. Before becoming an attorney, she was a seafarer aboard cargo ships.

