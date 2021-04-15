Adonis HR and Tritan Software Integrate HR, Health and Safety Solution

Streamlined crewing, payroll, medical management and incident reporting systems positions maritime organizations for post-pandemic world challenges; companies to also align strategic marketing initiatives.

Adonis, a leading global maritime HR solutions provider, announced that it has agreed with Tritan Software to deliver an integrated HR, Health and Safety solution for maritime organizations. The solution will combine Adonis's crewing and payroll systems with Tritan's Health Information and Incident Management platform, enabling cruise and ferry organizations to safely and aggressively re-enter the market as the global economy rebounds from the global pandemic.

The two companies will also coordinate strategic marketing initiatives combining their global networks and leveraging their respective reputations for delivering "best of breed" solutions, promote each other's solutions and strengthen their respective market positions.

The Adonis HR solution enables organizations to host and consolidate all their crewing, HR and payroll processes using a central HR database, which improves efficiencies and coordination between their vessels and their various shore side crew pools and offices. Tritan Software's Health Information and Incident Management platform allows organizations to efficiently manage every aspect of medical operations across their entire fleet of ships, crew members and medical providers, and effectively report, trend and analyze incidents for the areas of health, environmental, safety, quality, security and technology.

"As the global economy begins re-opening, streamlining crewing and payroll with integrated health management and incident reporting will allow maritime organizations to safely re-enter the market and aggressively re-launch their businesses around the world," said Erick Meijer, Product Director, Adonis. "In a post-pandemic world, it will be critical to accurately capture and report health-related data to maintain robust business continuity. We're delighted to be working with Tritan. A company we've long admired, in aligning our technology and strategic marketing, which will allow us to continue building and innovating, keeping the health, safety, and the well-being of all crew at the forefront of everything we do."

"Undoubtedly, our combined platform solutions have contributed immensely to the benefit of the maritime industry and they will continue to promote tremendously positive change across areas that represent critical components for all maritime operators. Tritan and Adonis have proven to be the stimulus for radically improved processes with a positive impact on the countless seafarer’s lives affected by our innovation," said Nedko Panayotov, Head of Strategic Partnerships.



