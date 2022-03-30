Aderco Launches Industry First APP

Aderco, a leading fuel treatment technology specialist with its roots originating from the maritime sector, has launched a unique and industry first app for iOS and Android, designed to support both onboard officers and crew, as well as shore-based staff with regard to the often complex subject of fuel quality, increased hazards during fuel changeover procedures, fuel lubricity, incompatibility of fuels, as well as the presence of catalytic fines and contaminants.

Olivier Baiwir CEO of Aderco said, "We are super excited with our new app, which has been built entirely from inception to completion in just nine months, with the principal goals of offering ease of navigation, a fast download time and the ability for users to use the app offline, the latter being of particular importance for those serving at sea with potential connectivity challenges.”

With the maritime industry today swiftly moving towards intelligent digitalization solutions and, in order to optimise assets and procedures in a sustainable way, key features of the Aderco app include:

Fuel competences, fuel types and fuel compliance, including VSLFO, HFO, MGO and biofuel.

Correct application of the Aderco products.

A full support section encompassing onboard issues, FAQs, troubleshooting guide, a technical library, preventative treatment and curative treatment for both two stroke and four stroke engines.

Videos covering fuel incompatibility and stability, water and catfines, as well as bacteria and biodiesel (FAME).

Fuel data received directly into the app via VPS, the largest bunker fuel testing company for ship operators in the world, covering selected bunkering ports and duly incorporating a traffic light warning system.

Aderco offices, contact points, stock points and partners.

Background to the creation and development of the easy-to-use, on-the-go app was recognising the high demand for Aderco to provide fuel data and technical support in one centralised place worldwide, more especially in respect of those customers and crew onboard facing fuel issues and how best to correctly commence and apply the fuel treatment process. The app contains a wealth of information, useful for those wishing to understand the complexities of fuels as applied in the maritime sector. The addition of real fuel data can also provide early indications of potential issues.

For over 40 years, Aderco has been designing and formulating fuel treatment solutions to help improve fuel efficiency, operational reliability and the environmental profile of the North American icebreaker fleet. Ever since, they have continuously improved the formulations to address evolving technologies and, in doing so, have consistently delivered the results its customers have come to expect.

“Since this time, our company has been the first to design and formulate green and sustainable organic surfactant technology and, through extensive research and development, we have overcome fuel issues with enormous success, as well as developing environmentally-friendly products for the most diverse applications involving combustion engines. Incorporated within the app is the Aderco Greenometer, which displays CO2 savings” Olivier Baiwir added.

Fifteen per cent of all greenhouse emissions result from deforestation. The company’s commitment to providing green solutions to the marketplace is extremely important. Reducing emissions and improving energy is one step towards a more sustainable community. Profoundly concerned about both the environment and planet, the decision was taken to plant 10,000 trees around the globe annually, with the assistance of the organisation “One Tree Planted”.

At the very heart of the company’s innovation is Aderco technology, where it has also delivered evolving technologies for the entire shipping industry. The Aderco molecule uses its molecular polarities to act purely in a physical, surfactant action.

In addition to Aderco’s normal day-to-day activities, particular focus has concentrated in offering practical solutions and help for those ships which have become affected when experiencing fuel problems. Such issues requiring to be addressed, invariably relate to fuel quality, including the areas of total sediment, pour point, catfines, CCAI, viscosity, acid number and chemical contaminants, with typical challenges being sticking plungers, damaged injection valves, broken rings, cracked pistons and even bent connecting rods. To this end, the new app will help identify the fuel related issue.

In many cases, Aderco is able to help a ship suffering from fuel contamination get back to port safely, being the most effective short-term solution to engine contamination resulting from poorly blended fuels. Fuels with high sediment will result in excessive sludge in tanks which can lead to engine fuel starvation due to blocked and inefficient filters.

“Evidenced by the launch of our app, Aderco today is very much a forward-thinking company, consistently driving innovation to enhance the performance of energy transition. Modern oil distillates are blends of straight-run and chemically transformed products. Shorter shelf-life, reduced stability or rapid deterioration due to contamination and solids precipitation are increasingly common issues that directly impact the combustion process. Our unique organic fuel treatment technology delivers holistic, end-to-end solutions providing optimum results in terms of efficiency, economy and, above all, the environment” said Baiwir.

Without exception, all Aderco products are environmentally-friendly, unleashing the power of a 100 per cent vegetal-organic, ashless, solvent-free and metal-free molecule. These fully organic products are the benchmark of next-generation fuel treatments and, combined with the continuous advancement in research and development, each of Aderco’s solutions are effective, safe and directly support the international movement towards cleaner fuel, the end result undoubtedly being the all-important reduction in CO2 emissions.

“We believe it is possible to make meaningful progress in mastering organic surfactant technology, to reduce global emissions whilst embracing the power of optimized fuel-based energy. Fuel remains an essential part of global trade and logistics and will likely continue to be so for the foreseeable future. Our ambition is to fully support the industry, including the use of biofuels, whilst striving for greater sustainability and environmental security” added Baiwir.

With its Group Headquarters situated in Nyon, Switzerland, in addition to 40 stock and contact points stationed across the globe, Aderco has three branch offices strategically located in Belgium - from where the original European operation commenced - as well as the United Kingdom and Singapore, thereby enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively in providing global customer care and local support.

Aderco has successfully treated an incredible 40 Billion tonnes of fuels over the past 40 years and, as a leading company in its sector, believes that it is vitally important to not only share its values but to live them out also. The launch of this industry first app is just a further example of how the company is working tirelessly within the maritime digitalisation era.



