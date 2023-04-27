AD Ports Group CEO Meets President of The Republic of Congo

AD Ports Group Managing Director and CEO, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, met with the President of the Republic Of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso in Congo-Brazzaville yesterday to discuss future cooperation on the development of the ‘New Mole Port’.



This visit follows the signing of a Head of Terms (HoT) agreement between AD Ports Group and the Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo in Abu Dhabi last month for a new multipurpose terminal in Pointe- Noire. Under the agreement, AD Ports Group has the exclusive right to invest in the development, operation, and management of the “New Mole Port”, which will handle containers, general cargo, break-bulk and other types of cargo.



Additionally, the Group will provide the new facility with digital services and technology solutions to enhance its efficiency, including design, implementation, and operation of a single window, software development, digital architecture, business analytics, digital operations support and digital transformation.



Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “It was a privilege to meet the President and have the opportunity to present our plans for the new multipurpose terminal in Pointe-Noire Port. By working together, we can contribute to the growth and prosperity of both our nations in line with the directives of our wise leadership. We are confident that with the right resources and support, and with our expertise, we can support the ambitious development plans of the Republic of Congo. Our company is committed to working with the Government and the people of Congo to ensure the success of this project.”



The HoT agreement is valid for one year from the date of signing and could lead to a concession agreement subject to technical, legal, commercial, and environmental due diligence.



Pointe Noire is the main commercial centre of the Republic of the Congo, and its port plays a key role in the economy and development of the nation and wider region.



The multipurpose terminal is set to become a hub for trade and commerce in the region, enhancing job creation, providing knowledge transfer and connecting the Republic of Congo to global markets. This will stimulate trade for the country, which is pursuing a new National Development Plan (NDP) focusing on economic diversification and resilient, inclusive growth.

