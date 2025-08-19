Accelerating Innovation by Acquisition

[By: Kongsberg Discovery]

Kongsberg Discovery is strengthening our capabilities for the detection and interpretation of complex underwater environments by expanding our product portfolio with electromagnetic sensors.

Kongsberg Discovery has reached an agreement with Argeo’s bankruptcy estate to purchase three core technologies: The Argeo Whisper, Argeo Listen and Argeo Scope. The sensors and software solutions, in addition to highly skilled personnel, will be integrated into Kongsberg Discovery.

Expanding the sensor portfolio

President Martin Wien Fjell of Kongsberg Discovery describes the acquired technology as highly strategic.

“The technologies, named Argeo Whisper and Argeo Listen, expand our sensor portfolio with active and passive electromagnetic sensing capabilities, strengthening our ability to detect and interpret complex underwater environments. In addition, the Argeo Scope will enhance our Blue Insight analytics platform, providing a comprehensive solution for automated dataflow and ocean data visualisation”, he says.

Continuing to develop technology and expertise

Executive Vice President Audun Berg of Ocean Technologies, a division in Kongsberg Discovery, is eager to access valuable software, hardware, and highly skilled personnel.

“We are pleased to continue developing and integrating the technology and expertise into Kongsberg Discovery. This will allow us to develop new products and solutions together. We will soon be able to deliver value-added solutions to all Hugin customers and continue to expand our offerings to other platforms, such as ROVs, drones, and towed vehicles,” Berg says.

Welcoming highly skilled personnel The transfer of IP, software, hardware, and other assets is underway. In addition to a team of highly skilled personnel, soon to join Kongsberg

Discovery.

“Their experience, knowledge, and competence will advance us significantly, and I look forward to bringing the technology to our customers,” Berg states.

Argeo has developed a comprehensive software solution for automatic collection, processing and visualisation of sensor data from autonomous platforms.

“These solutions will be integrated with Blue Insight, Kongsberg Discovery’s digital solution for accurate information from the oceans, focusing on internet security and seamless integration,” he says.