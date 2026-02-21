ACC & AWO Renew Agreement Aligning Safety Practices Across Supply Chain

[By: American Chemistry Council]

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) and the American Waterways Operators (AWO) today announced the renewal of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that reaffirms a shared commitment between the chemical industry and the U.S. tugboat, towboat, and barge industry to enhance safety, environmental protection, and security through Responsible Care® and AWO’s Responsible Carrier Program® (RCP).

The agreement renews a streamlined approach that enables Responsible Care Partner companies in the marine sector to use the AWO Responsible Carrier Program audit framework as the pathway for meeting their Responsible Care certification obligations. This alignment recognizes areas of consistency between the two programs, reducing duplicative audits, strengthening efficiency between supply chain partners, and reinforcing shared commitments to continuous improvement and operational integrity.

Building on nearly two decades of cooperation between ACC and AWO, the renewed MOA modernizes and expands the partnership to reflect today’s regulatory environment, industry expectations, and the growing role of high?performance marine operations in the chemical value chain.

“Our members rely on a safe, reliable, and resilient marine transportation system every day,” said Chris Jahn, President and CEO of the American Chemistry Council. “By strengthening alignment between Responsible Care and the Responsible Carrier Program, ACC and AWO are demonstrating unified leadership in safety and environmental stewardship and creating real efficiencies that benefit companies, employees, communities, and the broader supply chain.”

“Safety is the bedrock of our industry, and this agreement reinforces that commitment,” said Jennifer Carpenter, President and CEO of the American Waterways Operators. “The Responsible Carrier Program has been the standard-bearer for towing vessel safety for more than three decades. Partnering with ACC to create a streamlined, jointly recognized audit framework underscores the trust and collaboration between our industries and will help advance safety and security performance on our waterways.”

Under the MOA, ACC and AWO will jointly develop a single audit instrument that satisfies the requirements of both programs, coordinate auditor training, align documentation expectations, and maintain regular communication as either organization updates its performance frameworks. The agreement is designed to reduce duplication for companies that participate in both programs while maintaining the rigor and accountability that Responsible Care and the Responsible Carrier Program are known for.

ACC and AWO will also continue exploring opportunities to enhance health, safety, environmental, and security performance across the chemical and marine transportation sectors, and to support strong, transparent relationships with communities and regulators.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council’s mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably—for generations to come.