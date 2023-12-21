ACBL Announces Senior Vice President of Logistics and Network Operations

[By: American Commercial Barge Line]

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Schappell as Senior Vice President of Logistics and Network Operations. Schappell has served in this role on an interim basis since September, during which he has demonstrated collaborative and transformational leadership. ACBL selected Schappell over several highly qualified external candidates due to his wealth of experience, leadership capabilities and commitment to the company's Vision, Mission, and Core Values.

Reporting directly to ACBL CEO Mike Ellis, Schappell is responsible for ACBL's Fleets, Terminals, and Interchange business unit. He will also lead a digital transformation initiative to enhance ACBL's logistics competencies, including boat and barge optimization, barge fleet strategy, mainline network performance, dispatch operations, and more.

Schappell expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Logistics Team over the past few months in the interim role and I am eager to lead this team as we transform the business. This is a tremendous opportunity for the Logistics Team to drive innovation and accountability as a catalyst for improved fleet performance. I am grateful to Mike Ellis, our Board of Directors, and the entire Executive Team for entrusting me with this role and giving me the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing success of ACBL."

Mike Ellis commented, "Steve has proven he is ready for this opportunity, and it is a good example of our commitment to developing talent and bench strength within our organization. With his global experience in leading supply chain and logistics teams, Steve brings invaluable insights that will support our ongoing transformation and help improve our mainline network performance."

Steve Schappell joined ACBL in July 2021 as Vice President of Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement. Prior to his tenure at ACBL, Steve Schappell held various supply chain and logistics management positions with A.P. Moller-Maersk, including serving as Chief Procurement Officer for Maersk Drilling. Additionally, he brings extensive organizational and leadership experience from his 11-year career in the Army, where he served as an Infantry and Quartermaster officer.