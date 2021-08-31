ACAV Orders 21m Gillnetter/Longliner from PIRIOU

Photo courtesy of PIRIOU

[By: ACAV]

ACAV -Armement Coopératif Artisanal Vendéen- from the French west coast- has renewed its trust towards PIRIOU in ordering a new vessel for its artisanal fleet: a 21 m gillnetter/longliner to be mainly operated in the Bay of Biscay and alternatively in the Channel.

Following the ‘CAYOLA‘ and ‘MABON 3’ trawlers delivered by PIRIOU in 2013 and 2014, ACAV - Armement Coopératif Artisanal Vendéen- will be associated to Mr Adrien DELAVAUD for this new unit that will have homeport in Port Joinville -Yeu island. Its delivery is scheduled by the end of 2022.

This new project is the fruit of a close collaboration between ACAV and PIRIOU INGENIERIE. A special attention will be given to crew comfort and safety as well as accessibility, manœuvrability and the integration of the systems and equipment for easier maintenance. This gillnetter will be equipped with a IMO TIER III engine enabling reducing the vessel environmental footprint.

Until now PIRIOU has built over 250 fishing vessels from 14 to 90m including 168 trawlers, about forty longliners, about thirty tuna vessels as well as gillnetters and shrimpers.

