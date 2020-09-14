Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy Launches Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Solution

By The Maritime Executive 09-14-2020

The technology group Wärtsilä has successfully delivered its brand-new Cloud Simulation solution to Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy. Comprising a combination of cloud-based solutions, including navigational, engine room and liquid cargo handling simulators, Wärtsilä is the first company to offer class-approved cloud-based simulation technology to the maritime industry. The online installation was deployed in early July, allowing the Academy to continue providing its training despite ongoing social distancing and travel restrictions.

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy is the leading maritime training provider in the region, which is now powered by Wärtsilä Voyage technology. The addition of the online installations of NTPro and TechSim will broaden the simulation-based training offering available at the Academy.

Cloud Simulation technology takes simulation beyond the boundaries of the physical classroom, to provide location and device independence, and to deliver simulation-based training wherever, whenever, and however it is needed by the user.

Remote access to training allows students and instructors to reach various Wärtsilä Voyage simulation models on their personal devices, away from the classroom and without the need for specific Wärtsilä software. Both the TechSim and NTPRO platforms in the cloud provide a classroom configuration with trainer and multiple student stations for familiar instructor-led training.

“We are excited to be at the leading edge of this technology in the maritime industry and enable trainees to acquire a wide range of navigational and engineering skills, without the need to physically attend the training centre. By having remote access to the simulation library and any classroom-based exercise, instructors can easily manage the application and deliver the training,” says Torsten Büssow, Director, Wärtsilä Voyage.

“We are very pleased to have this next-generation of blended-learning solutions delivered by Wärtsilä Voyage. The bespoke training that this solution allows to deliver will undeniably enhance the training experience of our students. The Wärtsilä Voyage distance learning application will surely open up many new training opportunities inside and outside the physical classroom”, comments Capt. Clive Hotham, Head of Marine Short Courses and Simulator, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.

