ABS Wins EU Funding for Study on the Future of the EEDI

By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2020 09:46:00

A consortium led by ABS has been granted EU funding for a study on the future of the Ship Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

ABS, Vessel Performance Solutions (VPS), and Arcsilea Ltd formed a consortium to deliver the study, titled: Decarbonisation of Shipping: Technical Study on the future of the Ship Energy Efficiency Design Index.

The study will analyze EEDI’s ability to deliver improved designs and evaluate its relationship to various technologies. The study will also propose updated targets, speeding up the deployment of low carbon solutions and make recommendations on how to integrate innovative technologies.

“It is an honor to be selected to deliver this important piece of work which will have such an important bearing on the development of the maritime industries and our ability to achieve emissions reduction objectives,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director of Global Sustainability. “The consortium members collectively bring a wealth of knowledge and experience on regulatory, design, construction, operations and safety.”

The study is intended to return preliminary results ahead of MEPC 76 in October this year and be concluded in early 2021.

Soren V. Hansen, Chief Operating Officer of VPS, said: “VPS is honored to contribute to the consortium with our knowledge and experience of the relationship between design and operational performance of vessels. We consider this work to contribute to finding future workable solutions to improve the sustainability of shipping.”

Edwin Pang, Founder of Arcsilea Ltd, said: “We are very pleased to be a part of this work to carry out a comprehensive review of the EEDI framework, leveraging our experience in ship design as well as experience in the implementation of EEDI in the RoRo, RoPax and cruise sectors. We look forward to working with a wide range of stakeholders in order to determine how best to design future phases of EEDI to facilitate uptake of the full range of innovative technologies.”

