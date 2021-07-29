ABS Verifies Bloom Energy’s Fuel Cell Concept

Fuel cell technology from Bloom Energy Corporation (Bloom Energy) has been awarded a Concept Verified Statement of Maturity by ABS, a key step on the path to commercial application.

ABS engineers have reviewed Bloom Energy’s technology and verified its potential application as an alternative fuel source for vessels, part of the ABS New Technology Qualification (NTQ). The NTQ offers guidance on early adoption and efficient implementation of new technologies – demonstrating their level of maturity – and that potential risks have been systematically reviewed.

“ABS is actively supporting the development of fuel cell technology with leading partners all over the world. This experience means we understand its potential to make a real contribution to shipping’s decarbonization ambitions. So, it is great to be able to highlight the progress of Bloom’s technology on the road towards operations at sea as part of our commitment to support the industry with the safe adoption of fuel cells,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“After 20 years of experience and more than 700 sites powered by Bloom Energy on land, we are working to bring our Energy Servers to the sea,” said Tim Schweikert, senior advisor, market development, marine solutions, Bloom Energy. “We value working with ABS for their industry-recognized commitment to safety and effectiveness, and their focus on the advancements needed to meet new industry regulations addressing climate change.”

