ABS Talks Decarbonization at North America Regional Committee Meeting

[By: ABS]

Decarbonization, digital solutions and ABS’ work with leading global technology partners to solve industry challenges were the subjects for discussion among industry leaders at the annual ABS North America Regional Committee Meeting.

“We are pioneering new strategies and technologies to support our clients and members through their decarbonization journey. Because the sustainability challenge is too big for any one company to meet on its own, we are leading industry collaboration with joint development projects with partners all over the world. Thanks to our deep roots in North America, our committee includes the diverse expertise of many knowledgeable stakeholders, which is a powerful resource to focus on these regulatory and technological challenges,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

ABS specialists presented the latest thinking on decarbonization strategies and key developments in the regulatory environment. Advances in ABS digital solutions focused around vessel risk and operational performance as well as digital class initiatives to support core class services were highlighted. The committee also heard about the growth in U.S. offshore wind activity and ABS’ industry-leading support for the emerging sector.

Rear Admiral John W. Mauger provided an update on developments at the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

He said: “We really see three major challenges driving our business and affecting how we do our work. The first challenge is really a drive to get more capacity out of the maritime transportation system. In addition, there's really a desire to reduce the environmental footprint. And the only way that you can grow capacity while reducing the footprint is by making things much more complex in terms of increased automation, optimization of designs and operational modes. So, this is the triple challenge that is facing us and that we look forward to working with you all to address.”

“The industry is moving at a fast pace with developments coming rapidly and change now constant. This committee, with its mix of deep sector experience and technical insight, is the ideal vehicle for working together to share experiences and develop solutions to these challenges,” said Mark Ross, Chairman of the ABS North America Regional Committee and President of Chevron Shipping Company.

ABS is the leading classification organization in North America, including Equatorial American countries, based on both existing tonnage and new construction orders. ABS provides class services for the U.S. Navy, USCG, U.S. Army, U.S. Maritime Administration, NOAA, National Science Foundation, Canadian Navy and Canadian Coast Guard.

The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

