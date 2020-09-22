ABS Strategic Partnership With SHIPPARTS.COM

Mr. Eric Klees, Senior Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere Operations, ABS (pictured right) presenting memorabilia to Mr. David Luan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ShipParts.com (pictured left) By The Maritime Executive 09-21-2020 07:38:29

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and ShipParts.com have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement for delivery of Classification Services and development of Frontier Technologies to our mutual customer base.

From ABS, the signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Eric Klees, Senior Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere Operations, Mr. Paul Karam, Vice President, Greater China Regional Operations and Mr. Peter Ko, Business Manager, East Asia Vendor Business Development. ShipParts.com was represented by Mr. David Luan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leo Liu, Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Lu Jianping, General Manager and Technical Director.

A key feature of the agreement signed in Shanghai signed on 16 September 2020 is that the execution will be Digital with integration for efficiency. Customers will be able to access ABS services including verification and certification on the ShipParts.com user interface including other value-added services to be developed, centered around data analytics.

Beyond core classification services, ABS and ShipParts.com shall promote Digitalization and technologies including Predictive Maintenance and Additive Manufacturing. The growing adoption of these technologies in the maritime industry will allow for smarter, safer and more efficient vessel operations.

During the signing ceremony, Mr Paul Karam, ABS said: “Digital technology is reshaping the industry; ABS is pleased to work closely with innovative companies like ShipParts.com who utilizes digital technology to empower traditional maritime industry. I believe that the strategic cooperation between both parties will bring together the core competencies of each party on various marine and offshore related aspects,”

Mr David Luan, ShipParts.com, said: “It is our honor partnering a leading classification society as ABS. We share a common vision with ABS in bringing value to our customers thru Digitalization firstly via eProcurement for spares and classification services followed by other service innovations arising from Big Data insights”

