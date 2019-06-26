ABS Remote Surveys: A Flexible New Solution for Surveys

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-26 14:16:58

ABS is now offering Remote Survey with 24-hour worldwide coverage and increased flexibility and efficiency, enhancing the traditional survey experience by allowing surveyors to perform certain surveys without being physically present.

“We are committed to harnessing digital technologies to solve owners and operators challenges to improve performance, control costs, and drive efficiencies across the industry, while never compromising safety,” said John McDonald, Senior Vice President, Western Hemisphere Operations. “This year we introduced ABS e-Certificates and our Smart Guidance. Now, by offering easy direct access to our global network of surveyors, ABS Remote Survey delivers a new option for smart and safe surveying.”

Many vessels are eligible for ABS Remote Survey, although the ABS Preventative Maintenance Program (PMP) notation, which helps owners and operators maintain their vessels with updated machinery maintenance practices, is recommended for maximum advantage.

Types of Remote Survey

The following survey types are presently suitable for ABS Remote Survey, with more to be added in the near future.

Continuous Machinery Survey

Tail Shaft or Tube Shaft Survey Three-Month Extension

Minor Damage Survey

Rectification of Outstanding Recommendation (OSR) or Outstanding Deficiency (OSD)

Remote Underwater Examination of Offshore Units with ROV.

Quality Survey Made Easy in Four Steps

ABS designed remote survey with transparency and convenience in mind. Just follow the four easy steps below:

Step 1 – Submit a remote survey request via the online webform.

Step 2 – Our dedicated team of surveyors review your request and respond within 24 hours.

Step 3 – Upon approval, receive a link to upload documentation for non-attendance survey.

Step 4 – ABS Surveyors review documentation for survey crediting.

